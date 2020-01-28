WorkForce Job Fair held Jan. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The WorkForce Job Fair is Wednesday, Jan, 29 at the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be more than 250 employers with job openings that are available including the Census, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and the State of Hawaii.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Center.

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.