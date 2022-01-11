Workforce Job Fair held in-person and online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time since the pandemic started the Workforce Job Fair will be held in-person at the Neil Blaisdell Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the in-person job fair, applicants can also participate virtually online.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This fair sponsored by the City & County of Honolulu, and Hawaii Pacific Health.

In-person attendees must show proof of vaccination, wear a mask and social distance.

Unvaccinated people and those who want to do it virtually may register online to reach out to any employer at the in-person event.

Some companies are only recruiting online.

The job fair is free to all applicants.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

To register, click here.