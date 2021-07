HONOLULU (KHON2) — WorkForce hosts a virtual job fair on July 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Applicants can chat live with recruiters by text or video.

Organizers say this hiring fair is different because it is based on job applicants uploading their resumes for employers to access even after the event.

Applicants need to upload their resumes by 1 p.m. July 28.

Employers can review the resumes for the next two weeks.

To register visit https://tinyurl.com/nz5sydca.