Workers traumatized by Pearl Harbor shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor shipyard workers were back on the job Friday as they mourn the deaths of two of their co-workers.

This is also a difficult time for those workers who are in some way traumatized by the shooting.

Experts say many of those workers will need some counseling if not now then months maybe even years from now.

Investigators say at the time of the shooting there were several thousand shipyard workers in the area. Many of them saw what happened.

“Witnesses reportedly observed the shots fired at the victims,” said NCIS Special Agent in Charge Norman Dominesey. “Ultimately observed the victim turn the weapon upon himself, and all of this happened in approximately 23 seconds.”

An advocate for victims and witnesses of violent crimes says those witnesses could wind up needing counseling services and might not realize it until months or years from now.

“There may be at any time along the way a reaction that you’re going to have but you don’t realize is connected to the incident,” said Dennis Dunn of Victim Witness Kokua Services.

The two victims who died are 30 year old Vincent Kapoi Jr. and 49 year old Roldan Agustin.

Agustin was a retired staff sergeant with the Hawaii Army National Guard which released a statement from Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Adjutant General, State of Hawaii.

“The Hawaii National Guard mourns with the rest of the state after Wednesday’s tragic shooting at the Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard. One of the victims who passed away was Staff Sergeant (Retired, 2014) Roldan Agustin. The Hawaii National Guard Ohana lost a Warrior.

He deployed twice with the Hawaii Army National Guard, once to Afghanistan and once to Kuwait, as an aviation maintenance specialist.

I did not know him personally, however, he was very tight with many in the Guard aviation community who shared some anecdotes with me. SSgt. (Ret) Agustin was quiet, always in a good mood and a consummate professional who was very good at his job. So good, that he took time off from the Hawaii Guard and worked as a contractor in Afghanistan. Agustin was always available to assist with missions and supported many aviation units during their pre-deployment phases.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Agustin Ohana and the Hawaii National Guard stands ready to support them in any way we can. Rest in Aloha SSgt. Agustin.”

“Understanding what happened is really often times the most important objective the victims have in terms of trying to make sense of it because we all talk about it’s a senseless act,” said Dunn.