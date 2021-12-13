Workers left jobless as water contamination crisis forces businesses to shut down

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy Exchange food court has been closed since the contaminated water issues started. Now, the Navy’s water crisis has turned a NEX food court employee’s world upside down.

“Now I might be out of a house, because I couldn’t pay my rent for this months,” said the NEX employee. “So now we might be homeless.”

The employee, who wishes to stay anonymous, says this was something she never expected.

“I’m like lost,” she said. “I don’t know anything. So I know they’re helping the military families, but I don’t know about the other coworkers. We work in the food court, but we’re not military families.”

She says she just wants to get back to work.

“They told us on the 14th we can go back to the food court, but now I guess it’s not until January.”

Popeyes, which is another tenant in the NEX, says the Navy told them the tentative reopening date is Jan. 5.

Not too far away from the Navy Exchange is the Moanalua Shopping Center where multiple businesses remain closed due to the Navy’s water contamination crisis.

Taco Bell, McDonalds, and Starbucks have opted to shut their doors. Over at Ruby Tuesday’s, they’re digging into their own pockets to stay open.

“We’re into this last week and a half at over $3,000,” said Rick Nakashima, owner of Ruby Tuesday’s.

Ruby Tuesday’s has brought in gallons of water to serve customers and cook. Nakashima says he’s still waiting for clarity from the Navy.

“We’ve not heard back yet from the Navy,” Nakashima said. “They came and took samples about two Thursdays ago and said the results would come back in one to two days. Later on I heard four to five days. I heard it had to go to the mainland which I thought was strange, no one on this island could test.”

KHON2 has reached out to the Navy to get those test results. Nakashima says these answers are urgent as businesses continue to rebound from the pandemic and now navigate through the water crisis.

“We’re still 30 to 40% down from where we were two years ago so big picture wise, any little thing like this makes a difference,” said Nakashima.