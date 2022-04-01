Video Courtesy of IG: obe_one_kanobie

KONA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Old Kona Landfill.

The incident happened on Friday, April 1, at around 8 a.m. and was extinguished by 10:30 a.m., HFD reported.

It was just another workday until landfill workers heard an explosion and saw fire coming from a recycled aluminum pile, according to HFD.

Timothy McCoy, a Kona resident, said he was just driving to work when he saw a huge, black smoke — nothing like he normally sees out in Kona.

“It was a giant, like 150-feet-high, and I was concerned because no one was here yet. So, I called police and after a few minutes, firefighters showed up.” Timothy McCoy, a Kona resident

According to McCoy, the landfill was filled with abandoned cars with leftover gas in them and scrap metal.

As of 11:50 a.m., firefighters determined there was no immediate threat for the fire to spread from the pile it started in. There were also no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. HFD is investigating the scene.