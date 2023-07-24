HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are calling it an all hands on deck situation. The Hawaii Department of Education has sent out letters to Kapaa Elementary and High School parents notifying them that school bus service will be suspended until further notice. KHON2 is told that Kapaa Middle School parents received recorded phone calls notifying them about the cancelation.

The letter states, the issue is due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

“I was just shocked to hear that there was going to be no bus service,” said Craig Arzadon, a Kapaa Elementary School parent. “Never in my life I ever heard that before.”

The DOE contracts its bus services out to different companies on each island. Parents told KHON2, that the cancelation of bus service to Kapaa is not only a traffic concern, but safety as well.

“My son is only 9 years old and I don’t know if I would be able to let him ride the regular County bus by himself, but if it was just all for just students, maybe,” said Arzadon.

“I don’t know why they’re still using that same company,” said Robin Sanchez, a Kapaa High School parent. “I don’t know why they don’t use another company, because in Lihue they have a bus company.”

Kauai County officials said in a statement:

“We are in touch with State Department of Education officials on the shortage of school buses this year and, like last year, we anticipate an increase in student ridership on our Kaua‘i Bus routes islandwide once the school year begins.”

-Celia Mahikoa, Executive for the County of Kauai Transportation Agency

However, Kauai County Councilmembers add, the County bus system is already short 10 drivers and other solutions need to be considered.

“In Waimea, they are going to be using the same buses for elementary and upper grades so they’re going to stagger the upper grades by an hour later start,” said Felicia Cowden, Kauai County Councilmember. “Those are the type of creative solutions that we need to be able to figure out.”

With two weeks left until the new school year, area lawmakers share their concerns with parents and are trying to find short-term solutions.

“We’re hoping that the DOE will help the schools provide after school programs that will help the working families who have to work during the day, but cannot bridge the gap between two o’clock and five o’clock when they’re able to get back to the school after work,” said Rep. Nadine Nakamura, (D) Haena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Kapaa.

KHON2 has reached out to the DOE and is waiting to hear back.