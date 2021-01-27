Work to restore Wahiawa Botanical Garden bridge to start in February

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Restoration of the 61-year-old pedestrian bridge spanning Wahiawa Botanical Garden is scheduled to begin in February.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A variety of structural repairs and mitigation measures are part of the extensive project, including repairing spalled concrete, replacing joint seals, retrofitting severely corroded components of the bridge’s structure and coating all exposed steel surfaces with a corrosion treatment.

The bridge connecting Glen Ave. with California Ave. is scheduled to be completed by winter and will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Traffic is expected near the bridge entrance on Glen Ave. during the restoration, but the City and County says it should not impact public access to the botanical garden or the parking lot. Visitors are advised to avoid the area during construction.