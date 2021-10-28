Work to improve Diamond Head State Monument prompts temporary closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The summit of the Diamond Head Crater Trail on Oahu will be closed Friday, Oct. 29, and from Monday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 5.

According to officials, the summit will be closed due to work being done. Crews will be removing two structures that were built at the top of the Leahi Fire Control Station — which is at the summit of Diamond Head Crater.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“What we’re doing is demolishing this tabletop structure that’s above the fire control station. It was built around WWII, and it’s falling apart,” explained Cassandra Springer, with the Department of Land and Natural Resources. “There’s exposed rebar; there’s chunks that are falling off, and it’s a public safety concern. So that’s why we’re demolishing it and getting rid of it.”

The structures provided shade for hikers at the top, but officials are urging hikers to bring lots of water once they are gone. Additionally, officials stated there are plans to improve the pedestrian tunnel at the park’s entrance.