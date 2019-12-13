Work on Nimitz Highway to start on Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART’s City Center Utility Relocation contractor Nan Inc. is set to be restriping Nimitz Highway.

The roadway restriping will make for wider construction work zones for utility relocation for the Honolulu Rail Transit Project. Once the restriping is finished the same number of travel lanes will remain, but those lanes will be reduced from twelve feet to ten feet in width.

Up to two lanes will be closed in each direction on Nimitz Highway from Awa Street to Richards Street.

This will begin on Monday, December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights, lasting 2-3 weeks.

No work is planned on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.