Work on Haena Beach Park parking lot to be completed by end of February 2020

KAUAI (KHON2) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that work on the Haena Beach Park parking lot will begin on Oct. 30, weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The $571,000 project is estimated to complete by the end of February 2020.

The scope of the work, to be performed by Earthworks Pacific, Inc., consists of paving of a shuttle pickup and drop-off area, installation of parking bumpers, and surface improvements to the existing parking lot.

The park will remain open during construction, however, parking will be limited.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution through the area, observe all traffic controls and posted signs, and stay alert for construction personnel and equipment.

Allow extra time when traveling through this area.

For more information, contact Earthworks Pacific, Inc. at 808-246-8808.