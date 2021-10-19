Work is underway at Iolani Palace to get rid of unwanted visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work is underway at Iolani Palace to get rid of some unwanted visitors.

Several local pest control companies, as well as a couple from the mainland, got together to donate tens of thousands of dollars worth of services and products to the palace each year. It’s a long-term effort to protect the palace from termites and other pests.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“As a museum, you want to take care of all of the very special objects, the cultural objects that we have in the palace as well as the buildings itself which really are the biggest cultural resources, we have,” Friends of Iolani Palace Executive Director Paula Akana said.

Crews spent the day installing bait stations to combat ground termites and rodents. They’ll return quarterly to ensure everything is working properly.

“Ground termites will eat up to four pounds of wood a day and we want to make sure this stands, so my children and my children’s children can enjoy the same museum that I enjoy today,” said Ian Mateo of Pest Tech Hawaii.