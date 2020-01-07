Work furlough inmate wanted for escape in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are looking for 33-year-old Augustino Narzisi who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 5 around 11 a.m.

Narzisi intentionally left a facility in Kona and failed to return. He was in custody for several drug and firearm offenses.

Narzisi is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Narzisi has tattoos covering both arms, chest as well as a single tattoo in the center of his upper back.

If you have information about Narzisi’s whereabouts, call Detective Keith Simeona at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281 or email Keith.Simeona@hawaiicounty.gov.