Work furlough inmate Vincent Pacheco-Poomaihealani leaves unauthorized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work furlough inmate Vincent Pacheco-Poomaihealani was reported missing from the 10 p.m. headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Oahu.

He was not authorized to leave. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Pacheco-Poomaihealani is 27-years old. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 152 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Pacheco-Poomaihealani is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug 3, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for June 2020.

He faces an additional escape charge when found.

Pacheco-Poomaihealani is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352.