Work continues for Hawaii congressional leaders despite mob breach of Capitol Hill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation are all safe in the nation’s capital after pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building as members of congress were certifying the 2020 election votes on Wednesday, Jan 6.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Newly-elected U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele was supposed to head to Capitol Hill, but like the rest of the nation, saw a day of chaos and disruption unfolding on federal grounds.

Kahele said, “What I saw on TV, and in a place where I was just in last night, in the House Chamber or in Statuary Hall is, frankly, unbelievable. And it angers me that this took place today.”

Kahele said, he and his family are safe, but he could hear the helicopters and sirens as they sheltered in place not too far from Capitol grounds.

“As darkness sets in, you know, that is not a time to be outside tonight,” Kahele said. “We’re just staying here and keeping the windows shut and keeping the doors locked.”

As protesters breached the Capitol, U.S. Congressman Ed Case was told to remain in his office.

“It’s a very emotional time for me, and I hope for any American,” Case said. “And that all Americans, regardless of who you voted for, for president, I hope you can look in the mirror and say this is wrong.”

Case said, he was angry and sorry the mob disrupted the work of the people to certify last year’s presidential election.

Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz messaged on social media they are both safe.

Sen. Schatz said, “The attack on the Capitol and our democracy is despicable, but it will not stop us from completing our constitutional duties and affirming the results of the presidential election.”

Several law enforcement agencies cleared the Capitol building and chambers from intruders by nightfall.

Case said, “This is not going to disrupt the operations of the United States government, we’re still going to sit here and do our constitutional and statutory duty.”