Work begins to restore popular Waikiki walkway that is ‘severely eroded’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work to restore approximately 500 feet of seawall along the promenade between the Waikiki Aquarium and Barefoot Beach Café food concession begins this week.

After years of exposure to ocean conditions and southern swells, the seawall is severely eroded.

The $1.9 million construction contract for this project will be used to reconstruct a large portion of the lower area of the promenade and to install concrete anchors to stabilize these features.

The public is advised to use caution in Kapiolani Park mauka of the seawall while crews stage equipment there throughout the project. Public access around the work site will be open, however, several parking stalls along Kalakaua Ave. will be restricted during the project.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.