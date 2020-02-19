Words@Mānoa presents Vanessa Hua

The Creative Writing Program at University of Hawaii will host award-winning writer Vanessa Hua for its next Words@Mānoa. She will speak on Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00 pm at Kuykendall 410. Dinner will be catered by Da Spot.

Vanessa Hua is a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle and the author of a novel, A River of Stars, and a short story collection, Deceit and Other Possibilities. She has received a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award, the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature, a Steinbeck Fellowship in Creative Writing, as well as honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Asian American Journalists’ Association.

