HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire destroyed a Manoa home overnight on Wednesday, March 22.

The Honolulu Police Department announced that Woodlawn Drive was closed due to the incident.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that when they arrived on scene, the single-story home was already engulfed in flames.

There were also reports of neighbors being trapped inside their own homes due to the fire.

HFD was able to get everyone out safely but one resident was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Crews did not release what condition the resident was in.

The fire was fully extinguished around 10:40 p.m.

Fire investigators are trying to find the cause.