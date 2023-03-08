HONOLULU (KHON2) – March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day, which is a global day to highlight and honor incredible, influential and groundbreaking women and their achievements.

According to the National Today Calendar, this day was first observed to take action against gender inequality and highlight all that women do around the world.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Organizations across the world come together to highlight important women in their homelife, political party, local agencies and more.

Throughout the years as different organizations celebrated National Women’s Day, highlighting influential Hawaiian women has become important.

The University of Hawaii has a list of influential women who have been faculty or alumni of their university. To see the full list, click here.

ʻIolani Luahine is a UH Manoa alumna and is recognized as being one of Hawaii’s greatest hula dancers of the 20th century.

She studied under Mary Kawena Pūkuʻi while going to UH Manoa and became the first recipient of Hawaii’s State Order of Distinction for Cultural Leadership.

Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman elected to Congress and is a proud UH Manoa alumna. Patsy is a Maui native and a huge advocate for women’s rights in Hawaii, civil rights nationwide and in favor for labor unions.

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 1979 file photo, Bella Abzug, left, and Patsy Mink of Women USA sit next to Gloria Steinem as she speaks in Washington where they warned presidential candidates that promises for women’s rights will not be enough to get their support in the next election. Title IX, the law best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses, is turning 50. It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, after being shepherded through Congress in part by Rep. Patsy Mink, a Democrat from Hawaii who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges, File)

According to UH she also co-authored the IX Amendment of the Higher Education Act. This act prohibits gender discrimination by federally funded institutions of higher education.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu is a cultural practitioner, community activist and leader and a transgender woman.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, one of the curators of the new Kapaemahu exhibit at Bishop Museum, poses for a photo in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in front of pictures of four healers who visited Hawaii from Tahiti more than 500 years ago. The exhibit draws attention to the stories of the healers, who were “mahu” or individuals who presented themselves as a mixture of male and female, and highlights gender fluidity’s deep roots in Polynesia. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

She is also a proud UH Manoa alumna who was a founding member of a community health organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for transgender women.

Hinaleimoana is an award-winning filmmaker who has co-directed and produced documentaries about the Indigenous transgender community in Tonga.

Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott is a renowned UH Manoa ethnobotanist and was the first Native Hawaiian woman to receive a Ph.D. in Science.

She is referred to as the “First Lady of Limu” for discovering more than 200 species of algae.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about these incredible women head to the University of Hawaii’s website.