Women’s Community Correctional Center to add new housing

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is moving forward with plans for a new OCCC at the animal quarantine station site in Halawa.

Those plans include relocating female offenders from OCCC to the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua to accommodate the additional population.

The state plans to build a new housing unit and administration building, renovate the vacant Hookipa Cottage and support building. It will also improve internal circulation, on-site parking, and the entrance and exit from Kalanianaole Highway.

Construction is slated to begin next year with completion in 2023.

