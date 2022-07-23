HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department needs more police officers.
HPD held a recruitment event catered to women on Saturday, July 23 at the Aloha Tower Marketplace.
KHON2 previously reported that women make up just 13% of its force in Honolulu, according to HPD.
It’s the same ratio nationwide.
HPD said the starting salary for a police recruit is just over $65,000.
Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information
The next recruit class will start in August 17.