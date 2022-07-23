HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department needs more police officers.

HPD held a recruitment event catered to women on Saturday, July 23 at the Aloha Tower Marketplace.

KHON2 previously reported that women make up just 13% of its force in Honolulu, according to HPD.

It’s the same ratio nationwide.

The Honolulu Police Department hosts a recruitment event focused on women at the Aloha Tower Marketplace in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

HPD said the starting salary for a police recruit is just over $65,000.

The next recruit class will start in August 17.