Women invited to participate in national Voices of Women in America survey

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami is inviting all women everywhere to sound off.

Kauai County is conducting a Voices of Women in America survey.

The results will be compiled into a national report that is to be released in July 2020.

Results will be shared with the President, Congress and the nation.

Individual responses will remain confidential but data will be sorted by zip code.

Kauai County’s Committee on the Status on the Women joined with the National Association of Commissions for Women for the survey.

Committee on the Status of Women Chair, Darcie Yukimura said, “The Kauai County Committee on the Status of Women urges every woman to take 5-10 minutes to complete the Voices of Women in America Survey. Our collective responses will not only represent Kauai’s voice within the national conversation of issues facing women, but provide direct feedback to our local government to better inform policies and programs on Kauai.”

All women everywhere are invited to take the survey. To take the survey go to https://www.kauai.gov/Government/Boards-and-Commissions/Committee-on-the-Status-of-Women and click on the “Voices of Women in America” link.

To learn more about the Voices of Women in America survey, contact the Office of Boards and Commissions Administrator Ellen Ching 241-4922 or Commission Support Clerk Sandra Muragin 241-4919.