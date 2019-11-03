Women in double fatal crash on Maui identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two women are dead after a crash in Haiku.

On Saturday, November 02, 2019 at approximately 8:54 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred on Hana Highway in the area of Maliko Gulch.

The collision occurred as a silver 2020 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling east on Hana Highway.

The Toyota failed to negotiate the curve at Maliko gulch and traveled off the paved roadway, onto the dirt overlook.

The Toyota continued within the dirt overlook of Maliko Gulch, until it collided into and then over the dirt embankment. The Toyota then fell 188 feet down the cliff and landed on its roof partially submerged.

The operator has been identified as Breeze Kalalau,23, of Hana. The Passenger has been identified as Rhe-Zhene Puailihau, 21, of Kahului.

The operator, Kalalau was wearing her seatbelt. The passenger, Puailihau was not wearing her seatbelt.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 18th and 19th fatality this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.