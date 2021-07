HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman’s body was found in waters off of the Makapuu Tide Pools by Honolulu Ocean Safety.

It happened just after 8:40 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

The U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards brought her to Sandy Beach.

There were no signs of life, and EMS pronounced the 20-year-old woman dead.