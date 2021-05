LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police responded to Lahaina Pali trail on Tuesday after the discovery of a woman’s body on the side of the trail at about 3:58 p.m.

The woman was identified as Kathryn Twomey of New York.

Police are still investigating but said there were no signs of foul play.