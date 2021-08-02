Woman whose body was pulled from ocean near Makapuu Tide Pools identified

Rescue crews searched the area near Pele’s Chair of the Kaiwi shoreline for a woman swept into the ocean by the Makapu’u tidepools. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, July 31, 2021 (Courtesy: My Kailua)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the woman whose body was pulled from the ocean near the Makapuu Tide Pools on Saturday, July 31 as Kristen Pang, 21, of Kaneohe.

Rescue crews were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m.

She was swept into the ocean by a wave when walking along coastline, according to witnesses.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the body an hour later.

Lifeguards brought her to shore at Sandy Beach.

EMS officials say there was no sign of life, and they pronounced her dead.