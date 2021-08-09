Murder charges filed after woman who was struck by vehicle in Keeaumoku parking lot dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from her injuries.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. in a parking lot on Keeaumoku St. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The victim has been identified as Nehlia-Ann Scanlan, according to a criminal complaint filed at Honolulu District Court against Tomanu Tauala, the alleged driver of the SUV. A police spokesperson on Monday said the case will be reclassified from attempted murder to murder.

Emergency Medical Services reported that a 31-year-old woman was also trapped under the SUV. She was last reported to be in serious condition.