Murder charges filed after woman who was struck by vehicle in Keeaumoku parking lot dies from injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from her injuries.
The incident happened at around 1 a.m. in a parking lot on Keeaumoku St. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The victim has been identified as Nehlia-Ann Scanlan, according to a criminal complaint filed at Honolulu District Court against Tomanu Tauala, the alleged driver of the SUV. A police spokesperson on Monday said the case will be reclassified from attempted murder to murder.
Emergency Medical Services reported that a 31-year-old woman was also trapped under the SUV. She was last reported to be in serious condition.