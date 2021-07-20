Woman who died in pedestrian accident in Nanakuli identified

Pedestrian Candace Lopes killed in accident on Farrington Highway, Nanakuli, Hawaii, Monday, July 20, 2021 (Courtesy: Nicole Cullen)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman who died after being hit by a car on Farrington Highway on Monday, July 19 has been identified as 39-year-old Candace Lopes of Waianae, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

Police say she was hit while crossing the highway in Nanakuli.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that the incident happened at approximately 5 a.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Hakimo Road.

Lopes was not in a marked crosswalk.

Police do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

