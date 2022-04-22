LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department identified the 59-year-old Princeville woman who died in a vehicle crash on Friday, April 15, as Roxanne Fasanella.

According to KPD, the crash happened near mile marker 15 on Kuhio Highway in Anahola around 12:39 p.m. on Friday. The driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck traveling southbound struck a blue Chevrolet pickup truck that was in the process of turning left at state mile marker 15.

The blue pickup truck collided with a Ford vehicle traveling north. Then, the blue pickup continued onto the shoulder, striking a parked Chevrolet convertible.

The victim, Fasanella, was the passenger of the Ford vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at Wilcox Hospital.

Thomas Castro, the driver of the white Chevrolet, turned himself into KPD and is now facing charges of Negligent Homicide in the second-degree and Negligent Injury in the first-degree.

This was the fourth traffic fatality of 2022 for Kaua’i.