HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman passenger on an Oahu Transit Service Bus was reported in critical condition after being thrown from her seat when the bus made a sudden stop on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl Harbor.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at around 9:15 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 51-year-old male motorist was operating an Oahu Transit Service Bus traveling westbound, on Kamehameha Highway, when he suddenly braked causing a 65-year-old female passenger to be ejected from her seat striking the interior of the bus.

HPD said the 65-year-old female passenger was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition. The 51-year-old male motorist was not reported injured, and he remained at the scene.

There were no other reports of injuries, and HPD said at this time neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to be contributing factors on the part of the 51-year-old male motorist.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu police are investigating.