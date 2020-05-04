Live Now
Woman suffers serious gunshot wound in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in Kalihi on Sunday, May 3.

Around 3:35 p.m. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at Bannister Place and found a 21-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her midsection. Officials said that they treated her and transported her to an emergency room in serious condition.

No word from authorities on what sparked the incident.

