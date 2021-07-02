Woman suffers head injury after being hit by catamaran boom off Turtle Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old woman was rescued from a sailing boat off the Turtle Bay Resort after she suffered a head injury from being hit by a catamaran’s boom on Friday, July 2.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said the incident occurred about one mile from shore just after 1 p.m. Friday.

Lifeguards responded via jet ski and provided medical treatment to the woman before bringing her to shore.

Emergency Medical Services took over advanced life-saving treatment before transporting the woman to a hospital in serious condition.