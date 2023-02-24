HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they received a report about a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Friday, Feb. 17 around 6:30 p.m. in the Kalaeloa area.

According to HPD, it was reported that a 30-year-old female pedestrian was walking westbound alongside Saratoga Avenue when she stepped into the roadway to grab her dog that darted into the roadway.

As the woman stepped into the roadway near the area of Bennington Street, she was hit by a 41-year-old female motorist traveling westbound on Saratoga Avenue.

HPD said the woman struck by the vehicle was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up following the incident.