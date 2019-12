HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 71-year-old woman has died, police confirmed.

A shooting broke out in the Makiki area. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, on Green Street.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and took her to a hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

A 74-year-old man, suspected of shooting the woman, was arrested for murder in the second degree.

A second person was shot at, but not injured.

