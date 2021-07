HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old woman seriously injured her back after jumping about 50 feet into the pool below Maunawili Falls on Saturday, July 3, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., EMS officials said.

Honolulu fire crews airlifted the woman from Maunawili Falls to a nearby park and transferred care to EMS.

Medical officials said the hiker was then transported to a trauma center in serious condition.