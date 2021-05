HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized on Sunday, May 23, after the vehicle she was traveling in crashed into a ditch in Waianae.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say the woman suffered a serious head injury during the incident.

EMS officials say the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday near 85-076 Farrington Hwy.

The woman was transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition, according to EMS.