Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing husband on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband in 2018 on O’ahu.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Evelin Iturbide, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, 24-year-old Juan Iturbide.

The stabbing happened at 11 p.m. on Ala Kapuna Street in their Moanalua home on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

Court documents say she stabbed him after he got aggressive while they were drinking.

According to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sgt. Iturbide was hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Juan Iturbide

She was arrested that night. She was charged with second degree murder.

She was found guilty on one count of manslaughter on Tuesday, Aug. 10. 2021 by an O’ahu grand jury.

Due to the seriousness of this crime, the Department asked for the maximum prison term for

Iturbide in order to protect the public. I am pleased that the judge agreed and sentenced her to 20 years in prison. I hope that this sentence brings some closure to Mr. Iturbide’s family and I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its excellent work investigating this case. Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm

Family Prosecution Division Chief Tiffany Kaeo prosecuted the case.