Woman robbed at knifepoint in Moiliili parking lot in broad daylight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A busy parking lot in Moiliili was the site of a brazen armed robbery Monday morning.

Honolulu police say a 34-year-old woman pulled into the Long’s Drugs parking lot when a man walked up to her car, took out a knife and demanded money.

The woman gave up her cash and the suspect took off.

Sources say the incident did not start off violently. The suspect reportedly asked for money before pulling the knife.

“Here in the islands, people tend to have that spirit of aloha, the giving type of feel,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “Unfortunately, there are people out there that take advantage of that.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened in the area. According to the HPD Crimemapping website, another robbery happened on Sunday, May 2, in the same parking lot. There have also been two robberies in the area since the week of Monday, April 26.

“We’ve had cases in the past where people are waiting in the vehicle for the loved ones to get off of work. They got the windows rolled down and they’re just surfing the internet on their phone and become victims of a robbery or theft,” Sgt. Kim said.

Officials suggest blasting the car horn to thwart the robber away for anyone caught in a similar situation.

If the robber is armed, however, it may be best to give up the cash or whatever they are asking for.

“At that point, it might be better off just to give up your property as opposed to you know getting hurt or killed,” Sgt. Kim said. “It’s sad, but we’re going to have to kind of second guess ourselves when it comes to sharing the aloha spirit and trying to help someone out and offering them some cash, a cigarette or whatever property.”

Witnesses to the Moiliili incident can contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.