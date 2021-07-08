Woman rescued from Mokulua Islands after becoming nauseated while kayaking

FILE – Canoe Paddlers Heading in at Sunset Under a Pink and Purple Sky With the Mokulua Islands at Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 30, 2021. (Getty Images photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old woman was rescued from the Mokulua Islands after she was unable to kayak back to shore due to nausea on Thursday, July 8, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Officials said the rescue occurred around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards aboard jet ski brought the 25-year-old woman to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, who were waiting at the Kailua Beach boat ramp.

Paramedics evaluated the woman but she refused further treatment, officials said.