Woman rescued from Maunawili Falls Trail after sustaining injury to ankle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old woman was rescued from Maunawili Falls Trail Tuesday morning after accidentally twisting her ankle mid-hike, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The woman, who is a visitor from South Carolina, was hiking the trail with her two teenage children when she apparently stepped in a muddy area, slipped and fell causing her to injure her right ankle.

Five firefighting units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the scene. The first unit began hiking up the trail on foot while another unit approached the area via a helicopter.

The woman was airlifted to Maunawili Neighborhood Park where Emergency Medical Services personnel were able to continue treatment.

Her two children hiked back down the trail while being escorted by HFD personnel.

The department is sharing these hiker safety tips: