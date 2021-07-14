Woman rescued from Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail with fractured arm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old woman was rescued from the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail after she fell and fractured her right arm on Wednesday, July 14, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

The woman was hiking with her husband, baby and family members when HFD received a 911 call around 11:42 a.m. Wednesday to report the injured hiker.

HFD arrived at the scene at 11:52 a.m. before a landing zone was established at the Sea Life Park parking lot. The Fire Department’s Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) drove up the paved trail with four firefighters and contacted the patient around 11:59 a.m., HFD said.

Rescue personnel transported the woman down the trail on the RRV after determining it was the fastest and most efficient method.

Patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Service at the trailhead around 12:20 p.m., HFD said, and the rest of the injured woman’s family exited the trail on their own.