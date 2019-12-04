Woman rescued at Moi Hole on Sunday has died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman who survived being swept into the ocean at Moi Hole off Kaena Point has died. Twenty-one-year-old Zena Gran was rescued on Sunday, Dec. 1 by lifeguards and brought to shore where they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Emergency Medical Services transported her to an emergency room in critical condition.

Mona Gran, Zena’s mother, told us on Monday that Zena was in a coma at that time, with cuts and gashes from hitting the reef.

The body of a man that was also swept into the ocean on Sunday was recovered Monday morning. His identification is pending.