Woman rescued after kayak sinks, stranded for four days

HAWAII (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department rescued a woman at the Onomea shoreline near the Kawainui Stream on Thursday, November 7.

The HFD responded with four units and nine personnel when they received the call at 10:42 a.m.

According to officials, a 911 caller onboard a boat heard someone calling for help. When responders arrived on the scene, they found a woman on the shoreline.

A responder deployed into the water and swam to shore. He assessed the patient, then was airlifted with the female to the landing zone.

The woman says that her kayak sank on November 3, 2019, and was apparently stranded for four days on the shoreline.

After she received treatment, the woman was transported to Hilo Medical Center.