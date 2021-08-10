Woman remains in custody in connection with deadly incident in Keeaumoku parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 29-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in connection with a deadly incident over the weekend remains in custody on $300,000 bail.
Prosecutors say that could change since one of the victims has died.
Police say just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, a group of people were fighting in a parking lot on Keeaumoku street.
They say the suspect who is identified as Tomanu Tauala then got into her car and ran over two women.
A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where she died.
The other woman, a 31-year-old, remains in the hospital in serious condition.