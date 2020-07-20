Woman released after arrested in connection to Wahiawa robbery

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the Wahiawa area on July 18, around 10:54 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an 18-year-old female suspect took a 32-year-old man’s cellphone. When the man tried to get his phone back, the woman assaulted the man and caused a bodily injury.

The woman fled the scene, but was later located, identified, and arrested by police for second-degree robbery around 3:42 p.m.

Police said that the she was released, pending investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2