Woman ran over by truck in violent purse snatching at Moanalua Gardens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for attempted murder in the second degree which happened in the Moanalua Gardens area.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, at around 12:09 p.m., a Japanese tourist was walking through the parking lot of Moanalua Gardens when an unknown male suspect ran up from behind and snatched the victim’s purse off her shoulder and ran to an awaiting pickup truck where he jumped into the front passenger’s seat.

The victim chased the suspect and as the truck sped away, its’ rear passenger tire drove over the lower half of the victim’s body and sped off without slowing.

The first suspect is described to be a male between the ages of 28 and 35. He’s around 140 to 180 pounds, with black short and ear length hair, and was last wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

The second suspect was the driver and is possibly a woman.

The getaway truck is described to be a dark gray Toyota Tacoma four-door truck with roof racks and black wheels. Police said that the truck also has a broken dangling left side mirror.

Partial license plates end in 364, 964, 865 or 856.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.