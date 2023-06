HONOLULU (KHON2) — Search operations for a missing fisher that began Wednesday night resumed Thursday morning in Kaneohe Bay.

Reports were that a woman in her 60s went fishing early Wednesday morning and did not return. Nothing was found and operations were suspended for the night.

On Thursday morning, a body matching the description of the missing woman was located near Paradise Bay.

According to EMS, they assisted with death pronouncement around 7 a.m.