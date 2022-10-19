HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was allegedly pinned by a heavy luggage mover vehicle.

The incident happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Emergency Medical Services said the luggage mover vehicle allegedly rolled and pinned the woman’s lower legs against a curb. Airport workers were able to free her, and she was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson told KHON2 that the woman is an employee of an airline. This case is under investigation.