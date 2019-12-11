Woman missing from Nuuanu, suffers from dementia

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s

assistance in locating Kyu Ja Kim who suffers from Dementia. Kim was last seen leaving her residence on Nuuanu Avenue in the Downtown area on Monday, December 9, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Kim is described as a 77-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall, 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green long sleeve top and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.