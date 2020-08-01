Woman killed in single car crash in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 1 at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and IliIli Street.

The 23-year-old woman has been positively identified as Alexandria R. Hofferbert.

Police say a Blue 2000 Saturn Vue SUV heading east drove off of the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a light pole and rock wall. She was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.

